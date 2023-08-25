Destiny Capital Corp CO Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Destiny Capital Corp CO acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Destiny Capital Corp CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.02. The stock had a trading volume of 372,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.56. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.