Destiny Capital Corp CO Makes New $239,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Destiny Capital Corp CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,165,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,571,409,000 after purchasing an additional 480,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,181,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,468,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.34. 3,885,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,939,679. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

