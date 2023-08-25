Dero (DERO) Market Capitalization Tops $41.58 Million

Dero (DERO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.01 or 0.00011548 BTC on major exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $41.58 million and approximately $8,681.82 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dero has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,037.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.13 or 0.00250129 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.34 or 0.00738660 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014721 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.97 or 0.00537539 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00061323 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00115310 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,827,882 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

