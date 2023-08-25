Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WILYY. Nordea Equity Research raised Demant A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Demant A/S in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Handelsbanken downgraded Demant A/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $192.67.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Demant A/S

Demant A/S Price Performance

Demant A/S Company Profile

WILYY opened at $20.35 on Monday. Demant A/S has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.93.

(Get Free Report)

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.