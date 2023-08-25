Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Trading Up 0.4%

Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €35.93 ($39.05) and last traded at €35.01 ($38.05). Approximately 275,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 283,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.85 ($37.88).

The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €38.75 and a 200 day moving average price of €37.36.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

