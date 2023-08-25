Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $407.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $398.00 to $407.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $458.53.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $386.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $113.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $328.62 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 32.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,580 shares of company stock worth $34,799,115 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 98,818.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after buying an additional 15,906,784 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 41,880.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,938 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,177,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 193.0% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,493,000 after purchasing an additional 616,893 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

