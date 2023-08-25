Decentralized Social Price Reaches $8.82 (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $92.92 million and $2.67 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.82 or 0.00033963 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official message board for Decentralized Social is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

