DCI Advisors (LON:DCI) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.50

DCI Advisors Ltd (LON:DCI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.05), with a volume of 1059304 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.45 ($0.06).

DCI Advisors Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of £38.90 million, a PE ratio of -445.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sean Hurst acquired 100,000 shares of DCI Advisors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £4,000 ($5,103.34). Insiders have bought 300,000 shares of company stock worth $1,200,000 in the last ninety days. 15.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DCI Advisors Company Profile

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (the ‘Company') was incorporated and registered in the British Virgin Islands (‘BVIs') on 7 June 2005. The Company is a real estate investment company focused on the early-stage, large-scale leisure-integrated residential resorts in south-east Europe and managed by Dolphin Capital Partners Limited (the ‘Investment Manager'), an independent private equity management firm that specializes in real estate investments, primarily in south-east Europe.

