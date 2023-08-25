DCI Advisors (LON:DCI) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.50

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2023

DCI Advisors Ltd (LON:DCIGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.05), with a volume of 1059304 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.45 ($0.06).

DCI Advisors Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of £38.90 million, a PE ratio of -445.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sean Hurst acquired 100,000 shares of DCI Advisors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £4,000 ($5,103.34). Insiders have bought 300,000 shares of company stock worth $1,200,000 in the last ninety days. 15.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DCI Advisors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (the ‘Company') was incorporated and registered in the British Virgin Islands (‘BVIs') on 7 June 2005. The Company is a real estate investment company focused on the early-stage, large-scale leisure-integrated residential resorts in south-east Europe and managed by Dolphin Capital Partners Limited (the ‘Investment Manager'), an independent private equity management firm that specializes in real estate investments, primarily in south-east Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DCI Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCI Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.