Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Decreased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $26,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after buying an additional 1,595,344 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,057,164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Danaher by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,440,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,281,000 after buying an additional 812,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Danaher by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,852,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,321,312,000 after buying an additional 375,805 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DHR stock traded up $3.05 on Friday, reaching $256.61. 808,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $294.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.94. The stock has a market cap of $189.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Filler sold 10,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $2,651,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,929,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,769 shares of company stock valued at $17,087,272 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

