Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,384,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $391,011,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,769 shares of company stock valued at $17,087,272. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,404. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $294.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $188.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.87 and a 200-day moving average of $244.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

