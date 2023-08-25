Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $59.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CYTK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.21.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CYTK

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average is $36.70. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.11). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 5,419.17%. The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $95,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,211,653.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $470,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,614,654.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $95,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,211,653.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,725. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 33.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth $51,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.