CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Lifted by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,196 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,015,591,000 after buying an additional 3,237,567 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.82.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.50. 3,767,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,166,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.62 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.