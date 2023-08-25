Cronos Price Down 1.2% This Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $6.06 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00038437 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00027761 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013434 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000824 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

