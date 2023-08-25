Critical Comparison: Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) & Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX)

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.0% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Fresh Tracks Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Windtree Therapeutics and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Windtree Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 8,750.34%. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 545.16%. Given Windtree Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Windtree Therapeutics is more favorable than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windtree Therapeutics N/A -212.40% -60.47% Fresh Tracks Therapeutics -658.39% -188.62% -147.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windtree Therapeutics N/A N/A -$39.21 million ($25.91) -0.04 Fresh Tracks Therapeutics $6.94 million 0.53 -$21.10 million ($5.10) -0.12

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Windtree Therapeutics. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Windtree Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics beats Windtree Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Windtree Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Surfaxin, a lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension; and oral and intravenous SERCA2a activator, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic and acute heart failure. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with Universita degli Studi di Milano-Bicocca for the discovery and development of new SERCA2a compounds for the treatment of chronic and acute human heart failure; a strategic alliance with Laboratorios del Dr. Esteve, S.A. for the development, marketing, and sales of a portfolio of potential KL4 surfactant products; and collaboration with Battelle Memorial Institute for development of its ADS for use in its phase III program. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania.

About Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops FRTX-02 (BBI-02), an oral DYRK1A inhibitor that is completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; FRTX-10 (BBI-10), a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases; and FRTX-03, a topical DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of mild-to-moderate skin conditions, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with Carna Biosciences, Inc., and Voronoi Inc. The company was formerly known as Brickell Biotech, Inc. and changed its name to Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2022. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.