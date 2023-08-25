Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.63.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Desjardins set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.75 to C$15.25 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE CPG traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$10.73. 1,971,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,530,747. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.71. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.57 and a twelve month high of C$11.54.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$969.10 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 11.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.7630332 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

