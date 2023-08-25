Credit Suisse Group Boosts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$139.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price target raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s current price.

RY has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.50 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. CSFB cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$134.85.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.4 %

TSE RY traded down C$1.76 on Friday, reaching C$120.86. The company had a trading volume of 848,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,409,800. The stock has a market capitalization of C$168.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$126.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$129.50. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$116.75 and a 52-week high of C$140.18.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.88 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 13.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.8507317 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.02, for a total value of C$545,374.62.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

