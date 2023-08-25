Cowen Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING)

Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of FTAC Zeus Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,571,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 91,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,199,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,115,000 after acquiring an additional 939,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,164,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 64,642 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 658.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,151,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $6,902,000. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZING remained flat at $10.49 during midday trading on Friday. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34.

About FTAC Zeus Acquisition

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

