Cowen Investment Management LLC Makes New $4.67 Million Investment in Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN)

Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 442,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,000. Forbion European Acquisition makes up approximately 1.2% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cowen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.80% of Forbion European Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,842,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Forbion European Acquisition by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 373,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 118,363 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,270,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Forbion European Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,991,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forbion European Acquisition by 438.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 215,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Forbion European Acquisition alerts:

Forbion European Acquisition Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRBN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,125. Forbion European Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61.

About Forbion European Acquisition

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forbion European Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forbion European Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.