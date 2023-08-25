Cowen Investment Management LLC Makes New $3.06 Million Investment in Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX)

Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zalatoris II Acquisition during the first quarter worth $225,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $765,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,285,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zalatoris II Acquisition alerts:

Zalatoris II Acquisition Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of XPAX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,645. Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28.

Zalatoris II Acquisition Company Profile

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zalatoris II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalatoris II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.