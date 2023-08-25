Cowen Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA)

Cowen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Free Report) by 120.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. L Catterton Asia Acquisition comprises 1.5% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cowen Investment Management LLC owned 1.90% of L Catterton Asia Acquisition worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LCAA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,490,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,819,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,475,000 after purchasing an additional 920,631 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,072,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 813,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 538,822 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 325.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 10,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,441. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $307.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.77 and a beta of 0.01. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.66.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Company Profile

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business in the consumer technology sectors in Asia.

