Cowen Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC)

Cowen Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Free Report) by 92.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510,000 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ares Acquisition worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Ares Acquisition by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Ares Acquisition by 185.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Acquisition alerts:

Ares Acquisition Stock Performance

Ares Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.69 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,280. Ares Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43.

Ares Acquisition Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.