Costain Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CSGQF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Costain Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CSGQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 1,750.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CSGQF remained flat at $0.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60. Costain Group has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $0.65.

Separately, Peel Hunt cut shares of Costain Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

