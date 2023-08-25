Cosmos (ATOM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $91.97 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $7.08 or 0.00027195 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and $91.97 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00038231 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00013672 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

