Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 8,501 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,501 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Thermon Group worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Thermon Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Thermon Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Thermon Group

In related news, Director John T. Nesser III acquired 1,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.38 per share, for a total transaction of $52,047.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,180. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Thermon Group news, CFO Kevin Fox purchased 990 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,660.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Nesser III purchased 1,973 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.38 per share, for a total transaction of $52,047.74. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Thermon Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Thermon Group Price Performance

THR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.49. 26,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $106.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Featured Articles

