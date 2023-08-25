Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 209 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,178 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Alarm.com by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

ALRM traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $57.56. The company had a trading volume of 82,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,937. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.16. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $522,178.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,486.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $522,178.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,603 shares of company stock worth $859,714. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Alarm.com from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

