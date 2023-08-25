Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,459 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 96.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2,747.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KRC shares. Bank of America cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Kilroy Realty stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.84. The stock had a trading volume of 189,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.13. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $51.76.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

