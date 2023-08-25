Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 5,010 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 91.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in StoneX Group by 77.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in StoneX Group by 45.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in StoneX Group by 160.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of StoneX Group stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.88. 22,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,785. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.54 and its 200 day moving average is $93.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.92. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $106.35.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.92. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $776.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John Radziwill acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.25 per share, with a total value of $87,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 40,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,617.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman John Radziwill acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.25 per share, with a total value of $87,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 40,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,617.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

