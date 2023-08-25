Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 294 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after acquiring an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 665,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,061,000 after acquiring an additional 63,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,783,000 after purchasing an additional 29,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 610,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,650,000 after acquiring an additional 31,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total transaction of $1,366,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,154.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total value of $609,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,398.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total value of $1,366,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,154.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $5,939,595. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

UTHR traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $229.08. 46,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,208. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.14. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $201.65 and a 52-week high of $283.09. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.40.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.44.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

