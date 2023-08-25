Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.38.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $84.80. The stock had a trading volume of 122,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,362. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.69. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $121.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.29 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.