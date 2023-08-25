Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,480 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $11,249,235.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,515,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,745,716 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.22.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $2.39 on Friday, reaching $230.43. The stock had a trading volume of 572,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,335. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $248.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.19.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

