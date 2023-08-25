Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,813 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 206.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

In other news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $730,069.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,523.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $730,069.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,523.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,306 shares of company stock worth $4,470,696 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.29. 78,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.53. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $67.66. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.45.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

