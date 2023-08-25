Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,843 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,827,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,359,000 after buying an additional 189,955 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,557,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,313,000 after buying an additional 66,828 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,336,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,316,000 after buying an additional 432,636 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2,245.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,031,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,645,000 after buying an additional 2,902,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,414,000 after purchasing an additional 346,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PLYA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.28. The stock had a trading volume of 760,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,228. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $248.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLYA

Insider Buying and Selling at Playa Hotels & Resorts

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,634,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,312,124.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,634,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,312,124.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $2,944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,742,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,504,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 445,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,900 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.