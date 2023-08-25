Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Black Hills during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 594.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BKH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Hills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

Black Hills Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BKH stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.62. 94,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,811. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.58. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $53.88 and a 12 month high of $79.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $411.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.13 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

