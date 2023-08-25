Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 45.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,008 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of COF stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.70. The stock had a trading volume of 556,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,719. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.20. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,609,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,755 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

