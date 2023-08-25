Cormark Cuts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$142.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Cormark from C$143.00 to C$142.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.55% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2024 earnings at $11.66 EPS.

RY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morningstar downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$129.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$133.62.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.5 %

RY stock traded down C$1.82 on Friday, hitting C$120.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,758. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$126.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$129.50. The stock has a market cap of C$167.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$116.75 and a 12-month high of C$140.18.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.88 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.8507317 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.02, for a total value of C$545,374.62.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

