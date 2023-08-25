CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

Shares of CORR opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $3.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after buying an additional 16,247,817 shares during the period. 11.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

