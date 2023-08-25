Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Corbion Stock Performance
Shares of Corbion stock opened at $23.90 on Monday. Corbion has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $40.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.80.
About Corbion
