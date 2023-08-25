Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Corbion Stock Performance

Shares of Corbion stock opened at $23.90 on Monday. Corbion has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $40.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.80.

About Corbion

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients in the Netherlands, the United States, Latin America, Asia, rest of North America, and rest of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ingredient solutions made from renewable resources for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, pharmaceutical, medical device, and bioplastics markets It markets its products through a network of sales offices and distributors.

