Contrasting SHF (SHFS) and Its Rivals

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) is one of 88 publicly-traded companies in the "Nondepository credit institutions" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare SHF to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SHF and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00 SHF Competitors 327 1382 2041 69 2.48

SHF currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 293.18%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 221.04%. Given SHF’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SHF is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SHF $9.48 million -$35.13 million -0.16 SHF Competitors $3.72 billion $423.57 million 7.00

This table compares SHF and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SHF’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SHF. SHF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

SHF has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHF’s competitors have a beta of 5.97, suggesting that their average share price is 497% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.6% of SHF shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 60.5% of SHF shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SHF and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHF -373.84% -51.77% -15.43% SHF Competitors -148.52% -30.04% -9.65%

Summary

SHF competitors beat SHF on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

SHF Company Profile

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

