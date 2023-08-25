Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $266.24.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $258.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.25. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,208.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,208.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755 over the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,955,000 after buying an additional 9,197,478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,432,000 after buying an additional 3,961,836 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,796,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 102.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,668 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

