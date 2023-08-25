ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,621 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,256,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,036,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,548,899,000 after purchasing an additional 54,807 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,022,759 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $696,728,000 after buying an additional 122,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on COP shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.70.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE COP traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $116.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,710,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,929,238. The firm has a market cap of $139.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.81. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

