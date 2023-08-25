Connectus Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,548 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in VMware by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,462 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 234,426 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $29,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,613 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth $1,642,000. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.34. 120,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,406. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.65. The firm has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 0.74.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

