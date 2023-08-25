Connectus Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,105 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $496,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115,861 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,815.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,396,414 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,114 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,074,267 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $343,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,117 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,915,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on General Motors to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,283,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,372,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. General Motors has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.36.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

