Connectus Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 34,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.1% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 10,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the first quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 189,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.32. 519,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,726,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.21.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

