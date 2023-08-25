Connectus Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 28,536 CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000. Connectus Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of CONSOL Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

In other CONSOL Energy news, Director John T. Mills sold 8,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $684,728.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,563,227.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John T. Mills sold 8,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $684,728.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,227.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $803,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,258.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,981. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONSOL Energy stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.30. 30,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,675. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.35 and a twelve month high of $86.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.92.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

