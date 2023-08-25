Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.53

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and traded as low as $1.31. Conifer shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 487 shares changing hands.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Conifer from $1.70 to $1.65 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conifer stock. Aegis Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the quarter. Conifer makes up approximately 0.6% of Aegis Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Aegis Financial Corp owned approximately 3.88% of Conifer worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

