Conflux (CFX) Market Cap Reaches $377.94 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Conflux has a total market cap of $377.94 million and $25.58 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25,914.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00250214 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.00 or 0.00733198 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014804 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.30 or 0.00533706 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00061391 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00115977 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,169,678,388 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,169,557,903.140406 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.11984973 USD and is down -8.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $27,786,315.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.