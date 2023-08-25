Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN) Shares Down 1.2%

Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.58 and last traded at $26.58. 1,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 200% from the average session volume of 602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.91.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period.

Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (ESGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index composed of 100 equities from developed markets outside of the US (excluding REITs). Securities are screened for dividend yields and the Investment Managers proprietary ESGM Ratings that draw on the SASB materiality framework.

