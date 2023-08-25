Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Senior Officer Rebecca Finley Sells 500 Shares

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer Rebecca Finley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.00, for a total value of C$74,500.00.
Rebecca Finley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 16th, Rebecca Finley sold 500 shares of Colliers International Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.08, for a total value of C$73,037.50.
Colliers International Group Price Performance
Colliers International Group Inc has a 1 year low of C$1.89 and a 1 year high of C$47.85.
About Colliers International Group
Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.
