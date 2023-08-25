Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,773,000 after acquiring an additional 86,448 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $207,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CL traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,770,109. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $82.09. The stock has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

