CoinLoan Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.56 Million (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $30.17 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinLoan token can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00003076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Get CoinLoan alerts:

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

